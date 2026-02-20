

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (BN.PA) revealed earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR1.825 billion, or EUR2.82 per share. This compares with EUR2.021 billion, or EUR3.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Danone reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.461 billion or EUR3.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to EUR27.283 billion from EUR27.376 billion last year.



Danone earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.825 Bln. vs. EUR2.021 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.82 vs. EUR3.13 last year. -Revenue: EUR27.283 Bln vs. EUR27.376 Bln last year.



