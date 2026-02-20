

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales growth accelerated the most since May 2024, partly due to higher artwork and antiques sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales posted a monthly growth of 1.8 percent in January, following a rise of 0.4 percent in December. This was the strongest growth since May 2024. Sales were expected to climb only 0.2 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales moved up 2.0 percent, much stronger than the 0.3 percent increase seen in December. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.2 percent growth.



'Growth in January 2026 was partly because of artwork and antiques sales, alongside continued strong sales from online jewelers,' the ONS said.



Food store sales gained 1.2 percent and non-food store sales advanced 2.2 percent. At the same time, automotive fuel sales remained flat.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales growth improved to 5.5 percent from 2.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News