

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L) released a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled GBP551 million, or GBP0.407 per share. This compares with GBP594 million, or GBP0.446 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Segro PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP495 million or GBP0.365 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to GBP726 million from GBP675 million last year.



Segro PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP551 Mln. vs. GBP594 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.407 vs. GBP0.446 last year. -Revenue: GBP726 Mln vs. GBP675 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News