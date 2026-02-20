Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A3C9BU | ISIN: FI4000513015 | Ticker-Symbol: DQ4
Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Inside information: Digital Workforce and Davies announce strategic partnership to bring AI agents to the insurance and other regulated industries

20.2.2026 09:45:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Inside information

Digital Workforce Services Plc. | Inside information | 20 February 2026, at 9:45 EET

Inside information: Digital Workforce and Davies announce strategic partnership to bring AI agents to the insurance and other regulated industries

Digital Workforce Services Plc has entered into a partnership with Davies to explore collaboration opportunities involving agentic AI solutions. The partnership will focus on potential joint delivery across insurance and other regulated industries. It will combine Digital Workforce's intelligent automation and agentic AI expertise with Davies' consulting and technology capabilities.

The partnership is a frame agreement, enabling the parties to sign client-specific service agreements. It can potentially become a significant deployment of Agent Workforce, Digital Workforce's AI agent product. At the same time, it represents a new opening for the company in the London-based insurance and other regulated industries market. The agreement is a frame agreement that does not include a minimum commitment. Future orders made within the framework will be communicated to the market according to the Disclosure policy of Digital Workforce. This agreement will not impact the financial outlook for 2026.

Davies is a specialist professional services and technology firm working in partnerships with leading insurance and other regulated industries. With more than 8,500 professionals across 20+ countries, Davies serves over 1,700 clients in operating their core business, managing risks, transforming and growing. More information about Davies is available on the company website https://davies-group.com/about-us/.

Jussi Vasama, CEO, at Digital Workforce:

"We are very pleased about this new partnership with Davies. We appreciate the possibility to work with top industry experts and look forward to the next steps of our collaboration."

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Digital Workforce Services Oyj

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. With the Digital Workforce Outsmart platform and services-including Enterprise AI agents-organizations transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitization, grow revenue, and improve customer experience. More than 200 large customers use our services to drive the transformation of work through automation and Agentic AI. Digital Workforce has particularly strong experience in healthcare, automating care pathways across clinical and administrative workflows to reduce burden, enhance patient safety, and return time to patient care. Following the acquisition of e18 Innovation, the company has further strengthened its position in the UK healthcare pathway automation. We focus on repeatable, outcome-based use cases, and we operate with high integrity and close customer collaboration. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. Our vision: Transforming Work - Beyond Productivity.

https://digitalworkforce.com

