Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc has completed the acquisition of company's own shares and Lago Kapital as liquidity provider continues

Digital Workforce Services Plc. | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange | February 20, 2026 at 16:00 EET

Digital Workforce Services Plc has completed the acquisition of company's own shares and Lago Kapital as liquidity provider continues

Digital Workforce Services Plc has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares, the commencement of which the company announced on December 22, 2025. The share repurchases commenced on January 14, 2026 and ended on February 19, 2026. During this period, Digital Workforce acquired 98,648 own shares with a total value of EUR 249,974.30 and an average price of EUR 2.5340. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition.

The acquisition of the company's own shares was based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025. The purpose of the acquisition of the company's own shares is to use the shares as a vehicle in potential acquisitions, possibly as part of the company's share-based incentive schemes, and otherwise to be reassigned, held by the company, or cancelled.

Digital Workforce Services Plc has a total of 11,702,210 shares and the number of outstanding shares after the acquisitions is 11,430,463. After the acquisitions, Digital Workforce holds a total of 271,747 own shares, corresponding to approximately 2.3% of the total number of shares.

Lago Kapital as liquidity provider will continue after the acquisition of own shares has ended on February 23, 2026. The company announced on December 22, 2026 that it will pause the liquidity provider during the acquisition of own shares. Liquidity provision started first time on January 3, 2025.

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. With the Digital Workforce Outsmart platform and services-including Enterprise AI agents-organizations transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitization, grow revenue, and improve customer experience. More than 200 large customers use our services to drive the transformation of work through automation and Agentic AI. Digital Workforce has particularly strong experience in healthcare, automating care pathways across clinical and administrative workflows to reduce burden, enhance patient safety, and return time to patient care. Following the acquisition of e18 Innovation, the company has further strengthened its position in the UK healthcare pathway automation. We focus on repeatable, outcome-based use cases, and we operate with high integrity and close customer collaboration. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. Our vision: Transforming Work - Beyond Productivity.

https://digitalworkforce.com