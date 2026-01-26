Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Changes in Digital Workforce Services Plc.'s business areas and management team - Juha Nieminen and Tapio Niinikoski appointed as Chief Growth Officers of business areas

26.1.2026 09:00:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Changes in Digital Workforce Services Plc.'s business areas and management team - Juha Nieminen and Tapio Niinikoski appointed as Chief Growth Officers of business areas

Digital Workforce Services Plc. is making changes to the composition and responsibility areas of its management team as of 2 February 2026, to support the implementation of the company's profitable growth strategy. The changes aim to accelerate focused international growth and to develop a scalable service offering based on strong customer and industry understanding. Deep customer expertise, combined with the use of artificial intelligence in multi-technology solutions, provides significant opportunities for the transformation of knowledge work in large organizations.

Digital Workforce is refining the company's business structure. Going forward, the business will be managed through two global business areas: Healthcare and Enterprise & Public. Shared global functions will ensure operational efficiency and scalability. Financial information will continue to be reported at the company level.

The following appointments have been made in the company's management team:

Juha Nieminen has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer of the Healthcare business area. Juha previously led the company's healthcare business in the Nordics, as a member of the management team.

Tapio Niinikoski (M.Sc., Tech) has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer of the Enterprise & Public business area and as a member of the management team. Tapio joins the company from outside and will start in his position on 2 February 2026. He has strong experience in business process automation for international large enterprises and the public sector. He has leadership experience as both sales and country director in leading digital business companies such as Digia, Basware and Elisa.

In addition, the following changes will be made in the management team:

Karri Lehtonen (Head of Sales, North America and Head of Legal) and Kristiina Åberg (Head of Marketing) will continue in their current roles but will step down from the management team.

Additionally, Stefan Meller, who has been responsible for Europe region sales to the Enterprise & Public business customers, will take on responsibility for business area accounts and continue in the company but will step down from the management team.

Jussi Vasama, CEO of Digital Workforce:

"I would like to thank all members of the management team for their valuable, systematic, and long-term work in developing the company into a leading player in business process automation and a frontrunner in the industry. Going forward, our strategic focus will continue to be on operational concentration, strengthening industry knowledge, and scalable service offerings to accelerate profitable growth.

I am very pleased to welcome Tapio Niinikoski to our management team. Tapio is an experienced sales and business leader who has demonstrated strong performance in demanding international environments. His approach, built on collaboration and trusted customer relationships, fits our company well as we move into the next phase of our development."

As of 2 February 2026, the management team of Digital Workforce services Plc will consist of the following members:





- Jussi Vasama (CEO)

- Laura Viita (CFO)

- Mikko Lampi (COO)

- Juha Nieminen (Chief Growth Officer, Healthcare)

- Tapio Niinikoski (Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise and Public)

- Karli Kalpala (Head of Strategy & Agentic AI business)

- Louise Wall (Managing Director, Healthcare UK and Ireland)

- Eila Onniselkä (Head of People & Culture)

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe.

