

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.02.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1900 (1780) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS BALTIC CLASSIFIEDS PRICE TARGET TO 278 (287) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS RIGHTMOVE PRICE TARGET TO 665 (732) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 520 (510) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - SHORE CAPITAL RAISES SAGE GROUP TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 950 (1210) PENCE - UBS CUTS MONDI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1050 (1080) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS ST JAMES'S PLACE PRICE TARGET TO 1465 (1565) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 520 (485) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES ST JAMES'S PLACE TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 1465 PENCE



- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 850 (1040) PENCE - 'BUY'



