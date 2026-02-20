

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The British pound rose to 1.3468 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8733 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3435 and 0.8749, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.0443 and 209.37 from early lows of 1.0427 and 208.39, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro, 1.05 against the franc and 214.00 against the yen.



