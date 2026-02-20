

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices declined at the fastest pace since early 2024 in January due to lower energy prices, Destatis reported Friday.



Producer prices posted an annual fall of 3.0 percent in January, marking the biggest decline since April 2024. This followed December's 2.5 percent decrease.



Producer prices have been falling since March 2025. Lower energy prices continued to be the main reason for the annual fall.



Month-on-month, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent in January, data showed.



Excluding energy prices, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in January from the last year and 0.6 percent from the previous month.



Energy prices were down 11.8 percent in January from the last year. Non-durable goods prices fell 0.2 percent.



Partially offsetting these declines, intermediate and capital goods prices climbed 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Durable consumer goods prices advanced 2.1 percent.



