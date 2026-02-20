

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Danish economy expanded at a weaker pace in the final quarter of 2025 amid fluctuations in the pharmaceutical industry, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, much slower than the 2.3 percent expansion in the third quarter, which was the strongest growth in four years.



The slowdown in growth was primarily caused by a 1.1 percent contraction in the pharmaceutical industry's contribution to gross value added in the fourth quarter. Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, the Danish economy logged an expansion of 1.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.2 percent compared to last year, and public consumption increased 5.6 percent. On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation declined 2.7 percent, and both exports and imports fell by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



During the year 2025, the Danish economy advanced 2.9 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News