

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded in December after falling in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production advanced 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



The annual growth in construction output quickened to 5.4 percent in December from 2.5 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a faster rate of 5.3 percent a year versus a 2.5 percent rise in November.



During the whole year 2025, the overall construction output expanded an adjusted 4.8 percent compared with 2024.



