Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres' climate transition plan published - The company is already approaching its 2030 target for Scope 1 and 2 emission reductions

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release February 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EET

Nokian Tyres' climate transition plan is published. The plan is based on the company's near- and long-term climate targets that were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2024. Nokian Tyres' net-zero target for Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2e emissions is in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Nokian Tyres is already approaching its Scope 1 and 2 near-term target, as by the end of 2025 the company had reduced its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by over 38 percent from the base year 2022. The target is to reduce the emissions by 42 percent by 2030.

The climate transition plan explains Nokian Tyres' main emission sources and outlines the key levers and actions for emissions reductions both in Nokian Tyres' own operations and in the value chain to reach near-term 2030 targets as well as net-zero greenhouse gas emissions status by 2050.

"Our work toward net-zero emissions is not only about us, but also about drivers worldwide. Through our actions and innovations, we reduce the environmental impact of tire manufacturing while delivering the safety and quality that define Nokian Tyres," says Paolo Pompei, Nokian Tyres President and CEO.

The climate transition plan was approved by Nokian Tyres' Board of Directors. The plan and more information about the company's climate work is available on the company website . Nokian Tyres may adapt and update the climate transition plan as methods and technologies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions develop.

Nokian Tyres' factory in Romania is the first full-scale zero-CO2-emissions (Scope 1 & 2) tire factory in the world. In 2025, Nokian Tyres was selected as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME Magazine and also gained the sixth consecutive leadership-level score from CDP for actions against climate change.



