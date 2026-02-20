

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (005830.KS), formerly Dongbu Insurance, reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter surged 72.4 percent to 334.97 billion won from 194.26 billion won in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly operating income was 451.46 billion won, up 58.7 percent from 284.55 billion won in the previous year.



Sales for the quarter declined 5.3 percent to 4.88 trillion won from 5.15 trillion won in the same quarter last year.



