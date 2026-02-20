Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 16:28
29,030 Euro
+0,83 % +0,240
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 12:58 Uhr
173 Leser
Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q4 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc.'s preliminary fourth quarter 2025 results will be released on Friday February 27, 2026, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q4 2025 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q4 2025 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
