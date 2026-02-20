

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth eased to the lowest level in seven months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Average gross earnings grew 8.5 percent annually in December, slower than the 8.9 percent growth in November.



The average gross earnings were HUF 789,223 in December compared to HUF 756,437 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 9.8 percent, and real earnings were 6.3 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 607,700, and median net earnings were HUF 427,500, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 9.4 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News