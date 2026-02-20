

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $114.4 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $385.7 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $144.7 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $1.008 billion from $1.058 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $114.4 Mln. vs. $385.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.008 Bln vs. $1.058 Bln last year.



