

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Western Union Co. (WU) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent, with adjusted revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent.



The company noted that the guidance assumes Intermex deal closes in the second quarter.



The Board of Directors also approved the first quarter dividend of $0.235 per common share yesterday, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026.



In Friday's pre-market trading, WU is trading on the NYSE at $9.39, down $0.05 or 0.53 percent.



