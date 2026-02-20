

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly in positive territory even as world markets wait anxiously for two key economic data from the U.S. December month's update on the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings as well as flash estimates of the fourth quarter GDP are due on Friday morning.



The month-on-month PCE Price Index as well as the core PCE Price Index are both seen edging up to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month. At the same time, the U.S. economy is expected to have grown at an annualized rate of 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, slowing from a growth of 4.4 percent in the previous quarter.



Outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products however limited gains. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has gained around a percent in the past 24 hours.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.31 trillion, adding 0.99 percent in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of stablecoins increased 0.09 percent in the past 24 hours to $314.4 billion, implying a market share of 13.6 percent. The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 2.6 percent overnight to $83 billion.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a reading of 12 denoting extreme fear. It was 11 a day ago and 8 a week ago portending a slight decrease in bearish pressures.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.32 percent higher at $67,356.74. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has added 0.35 percent in the past week but is saddled with year-to-date losses of more than 23 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $68,269.03 and $65,637.43.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $166 million from $133 million on Wednesday and $105 million on Tuesday. Bulk of the outflows were from the market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that recorded outflows of $164 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum has however declined 0.25 percent overnight as it slipped to $1,944.45. The leading alternate coin is trading 61 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,972.27 and $1,906.82.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $130 million on Thursday, rising from $42 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $97 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved one notch to the 79th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP dropped 0.22 percent overnight to trade at $1.40, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained 0.76 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $608.57. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana jumped 3 percent overnight to $83.63. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2848. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin gained 0.83 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0985. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) also rallied 1.2 percent and is currently trading at $553.76 which is 87 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high of $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



