Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Commences Valuable Re-Assay Program at La Blache

Re-Assaying up to 36,614m of historic drilling to accelerate development and save Temas approximately $40 million in future drilling costs

Highlights

Preliminary indications from historical data review suggest potential for gallium, scandium and chromium at La Blache.

181 historic holes (36,614m) will be re-evaluated for iron, titanium, vanadium, chromium, gallium, scandium and other Rare Earth Elements ("REE") potential.

Re-utilising historic drill core is expected to save ~$40 million and several years of development time, by replacing the need for additional drilling.

Historic and recent drill core will support the development of Temas' patented Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology, targeting up to 65% cost reductions and enhanced recovery across critical metals, with initial test results expected in early CY2026.

Temas' 100% owned RCL technology platform comprises 11 granted process patents, covering the extraction of multiple metals, including but not limited to gold, silver, titanium, nickel, cobalt, copper and REEs.

Results will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and a re-stated Scoping Study, incorporating additional Measured & Indicated material and new payable metals.

Mr. Tim Fernback, Temas Chief Executive Officer commented:

"Prior to our involvement on the La Blache project, previous operators drilled approximately 36,614 m of NQ sized drill core on the Farrell Taylor, Hervieux East and Hervieux West resources. In December of last year, we repatriated this drill core from the field, moved it to our secure storage facility in La Baie, Quebec with the intention to re-assay this material at ALS labs in Val-d'Or using a fusion protocol to achieve very accurate whole rock and trace metal grades for all elements of interest.

Historic drilling on the Hervieux East and Hervieux West resources were only assayed for three metals (Ti, V and Fe) in the past using 3-acid and 4-acid digestion protocols. Our recent drilling on La Blache has shown additional pay metals, including material amounts of scandium, gallium and chromium on site. By incurring the cost to re-assaying this previously drilled core, and not having to re-drill the project, this will save the company over $40 million through avoidance of future drilling costs . This re-assaying also materially reduces our development time by several years while significantly accelerating our path towards a new mineral resource estimate, a new property-wide scoping study, a PFS and finally a full feasibility. An extremely valuable savings to our shareholders.

Furthermore, the results of this re-assay work will allow us to restate our Scoping Study on the La Blache resource with an additional 30 million tons of Measured & Indicated TiO 2 resource, and include those valuable pay metals of gallium, scandium and chromium."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has completed re-logging of 36,614m of historic drill core from its Farrell Taylor, Hervieux West and Hervieux East deposits, and has commenced shipment of samples to ALS Assay Lab in Montreal Quebec. The detailed process of re-logging and re-assaying will occur over the coming months, with results to be released progressively as they are received and validated, supporting resource growth, metallurgical optimization and economic evaluation at La Blache.

Management expects this program to support a re-stated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Analysis under JORC for La Blache. This re-stated work will not only include the additional historic measured & indicated resource at Hervieux West and Hervieux East but will also include the results of adding the newly assayed Gallium, Scandium and Chromium pay minerals at La Blache.

Deposit 43-101 Resource Strip Ratio Density Tonnage TiO 2 % V 2 O 5 % Fe 2 O 3 % Hervieux West MO Measured & Indicated 1.95 4.55 19,470,000 18.8 0.46 62.88 Inferred 4.55 4,700,000 18.63 0.48 61.99 Hervieux East MO Measured & Indicated 2.60 - 3.49 4.57 12,801,000 18.48 0.43 62.94 Inferred 4.51 9,883,000 18.23 0.41 62.09 Farrell Taylor MO Inferred 3.51 4.42 108,800,000 17.83 0.32 59.20 Farrell Taylor SMO Inferred 3.28 99,700,000 6.26 0.07 21.98

Figure 1 - Resource Estimates at La Blache - taken from the Company's current corporate presentation lodged with the ASX on February 18, 2026.

With drilling now complete, Temas will undertake a comprehensive drill core analysis and assay program to refine its geological model and advance metallurgical testwork for its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") platform technology.

Figure 2: Temas Team in La Baie, Quebec re-logging historic core and prepping for re-assay at ALS Montreal

David Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer, of Temas commented:

"La Blache and Lac Brule hold compelling multi-element potential, and integrating our proprietary RCL processing technology into our development work enhances the long-term value of both projects. Early observations of Gallium and Scandium alongside Titanium and Vanadium broaden potential revenue streams and provide additional datasets to inform our RCL advancement."

"Drill core from the current and historic programs at La Blache totals over 47,500 m, and this rock will be used to further refine RCL technology development, and allow Temas to include the recovery of Gallium, Scandium and Chromium to the RCL Intellectual Property Portfolio. The 36,000 m plus of drill core that we recently repatriated from the field, will begin to be assay tested starting this month, with initial results anticipated starting in March and April 2026. In conjunction with this assay work, additional testing of this material using RCL to investigate the production of commercial grades of Gallium , Scandium and Chromium will be completed at Temas over CY2026, with results being released throughout the year."

PREVIOUS ASSAY RESULTS ( 2022 DRILLING PROGRAM ) AT LA BLACHE

Figure 3: Assay results from LB-22-07 Massive Oxide (~87 m True Thickness)

All data shown in Figure 1 were previously disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 and Company news release of November 27, 2025.

RCL Platform Overview

RCL is an innovative, advanced hydrometallurgical platform designed for the efficient extraction of metals from complex mineralisation, concentrates, slags and tailings in an environmentally responsible manner.

Key attributes of the RCL platform include:

Ability to process low-quality feedstocks and render high-value end products,

Atmospheric pressure and lower-temperature operation relative to conventional chloride or sulphide routes,

Closed-loop reagent recycling delivering materially lower operating costs and reduced environmental footprint, and

Enhance the recovery of critical metals, battery metals, platinum group minerals, precious and base metals and rare earth elements.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com

Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project referred to in this document and set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform under announcement dated 15 July 2025 .

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign resource estimate and exploration results in this original Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are set out in the La Blache Project in the Prospectus and are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX listing rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd as an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES



Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO 2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO 2 commercial grade product. 1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65% 2 is validated for TiO 2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures. 3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO 2 .

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO 2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. "Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite - Final Report PRO 21-16," 24 June 2022

2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc."

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

