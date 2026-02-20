Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent improvements to the Company's financial position.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "Together with the partial exercise of warrants and monetization of our Silver Crown position, we added approximately $900,000 to the Company's treasury. This materially strengthens our balance sheet while preserving meaningful upside exposure to silver through our remaining SCRi holdings. We are well positioned to advance key milestones at the Scotia Mine."

STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL POSITION

EDM has materially strengthened its financial position through a combination of non-dilutive asset monetization and the cash exercise of previously issued warrants.

The Company completed the sale of 20,000 common shares of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("SCRi"), generating approximately $400,000 in non-dilutive proceeds. Silver Crown Royalties Inc. is a publicly traded royalty company focused on acquiring silver royalty interests on producing or near-term development mining projects, providing exposure to silver price movements without direct operating risk.

The Company continues to hold 40,000 common shares and 60,000 warrants of SCRi. Based on recent trading prices of SCRi common shares, the Company estimates the current market value of its remaining 40,000 SCRi common shares to be approximately $700,000. The Company also holds 60,000 SCRi warrants, which provide additional potential upside subject to market conditions and their respective terms.

Recent strength in global silver prices has supported improved valuations across silver-focused royalty and mining companies, including SCRi. While commodity prices remain subject to volatility, the partial monetization of the SCRi position was undertaken to strengthen EDM's balance sheet while maintaining exposure to potential upside through its remaining holdings.

In addition, the exercise of outstanding EDM warrants has contributed approximately $500,000 to the Company's treasury. In aggregate, EDM has added approximately $900,000 to its treasury in recent weeks, strengthening financial flexibility as the Company advances final permitting, gold exploration, updated mineral resource work, and development initiatives at the Scotia Mine. The Company believes this strengthened balance sheet enhances its ability to execute on near-term milestones while preserving flexibility in capital allocation decisions.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

