Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced preparations to list its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "Expanding EDM's trading platform into the United States is a strategic step forward. A U.S. quotation will broaden investor access, enhance liquidity, and increase our visibility within the North American capital markets. As we advance permitting at the Scotia Mine and expand exploration activities, strengthening access to U.S. investors supports our long-term objective of unlocking shareholder value."

OTCQB MARKET PREPARATION

The Company has engaged OTC Advisory Services Inc. to assist with the application process for admission to the OTCQB market. Services include preparation of required OTC Markets documentation, coordination of Form 211 filing with a FINRA-registered market maker, sponsorship requirements, and assistance in obtaining DTC eligibility following FINRA clearance.

The OTCQB market is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that are current in their reporting and meet ongoing financial and corporate governance standards.

Advantages of an OTCQB Listing

An OTCQB quotation is intended to provide several strategic benefits to EDM:

Enhanced U.S. Investor Access : Allows U.S.-based retail and institutional investors to trade EDM shares in U.S. dollars through U.S. brokerage platforms.

Improved Liquidity : Facilitates broader cross-border trading participation alongside EDM's TSX Venture Exchange listing.

Increased Visibility : Expands EDM's exposure to U.S. mining-focused investors, analysts, and capital markets participants.

Streamlined Settlement : Following FINRA Form 211 clearance and DTC eligibility, U.S. shares would be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement.

Strengthened Capital Markets Positioning : Establishes a dual-market presence in Canada and the United States as the Company advances toward development milestones at the Scotia Mine.

The OTCQB process requires submission of corporate, financial, and governance documentation and confirmation that the Company meets international reporting standards. The Company will provide further updates as milestones in the OTCQB application process are achieved.

There can be no assurance that the Company's application will be approved or that a quotation will be obtained.

Other Corporate Matters

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to certain members of Management. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.30 per common share and expire on February 26, 2031. The options were granted as follows: 600,000 to Mr. Mark Haywood, President and Chief Executive Officer; 200,000 to Mr. Arnab De, Chief Financial Officer; and 200,000 to Mr. Manish Grigo, a consultant providing corporate development services to the Company. The options vest in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has issued an aggregate of 1,962,546 common shares (the "Payment Shares") to Novus Merchant Partners Inc. ("Novus") in payment for consulting services provided to the Company. The Payment Shares were issued in the following amounts and at the following prices for services provided during the periods indicated:

Three-month period ended May 9, 2024: 166,667 Payment Shares at $0.18 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended August 9, 2024: 230,769 Payment Shares at $0.13 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended November 9, 2024: 230,769 Payment Shares at $0.13 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended February 9, 2025: 230,769 Payment Shares at $0.13 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended May 9, 2025: 428,571 Payment Shares at $0.07 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended August 9, 2025: 375,000 Payment Shares at $0.08 per share ($30,000)

Three-month period ended November 9, 2025: 300,000 Payment Shares at $0.10 per share ($30,000)

The services were provided pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") dated February 10, 2024 as amended, between the Company and Novus, which is at arm's length to the Company. Under the Consulting Agreement, Novus acts as a non-exclusive financial and strategic advisor to the Company, providing corporate finance and operational support and project financing, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and public company advice. The Consulting Agreement originally provided for the payment to Novus of a monthly advisory fee of $20,000, of which $10,000 was payable in cash, and $10,000 accrued for three-month periods, but this was amended on October 1, 2024 to $10,000 per month payable only in shares. The Payment Shares will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold from their date of issuance ending on July 3, 2026.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has a 100% interest in the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

