SeenThis Unlocks New Capabilities Through Server-to-Server Integration for Amazon Custom Audiences

The integration strengthens SeenThis' role as an advertising partner, enabling brands to drive stronger performance on the open web with Amazon Custom Audiences.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis, the video advertising partner transforming how brands distribute video across the open web, today announced its integration as a third-party ad-serving solution for delivering ads to Amazon Custom Audiences via secure server-to-server (S2S) integration. This S2S integration is the standard delivery method for all campaigns running on Amazon Ads and enables advertisers to access advanced capabilities, including activation of Amazon Custom Audiences.

The announcement marks an important step in SeenThis' role as an advertising partner to brands seeking scalable, full-funnel performance. Through this integration, brands can activate Amazon Custom Audiences with SeenThis' high-impact video formats and adaptive streaming technology across the open web, extending the reach and performance of their Amazon audience strategies beyond Amazon.com.

"While social platforms offer scale, the open web holds massive untapped advertising potential," said Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis. "This integration allows brands to connect Amazon Custom Audiences with premium publishers and open-web environments, using SeenThis' technology to deliver video advertising that captures attention, performs across the funnel, and respects how audiences consume content."

The integration is already live, with Stackline becoming the first partner to successfully run a campaign using SeenThis' server-to-server connection for Amazon Custom Audiences.This first activation demonstrates how partners and brands can combine SeenThis's streaming technology and Amazon's unique audience signals with the reach, diversity, and premium inventory of the open web.

By expanding its Amazon Ads capabilities, SeenThis continues to build an ecosystem of partnerships designed to make open web advertising easier, more effective, and more scalable for brands - while supporting sustainable revenue for publishers and preserving an open, independent internet.

About SeenThis

The open web holds massive untapped advertising potential. While brands chase reach on major platforms, audiences spend significant time across premium publishers and diverse content, but video advertising has historically underperformed here. SeenThis is changing that.

As a video advertising partner, SeenThis proves the open web delivers, capturing more attention and exceptional results with cost effective video that keeps publishers profitable and the internet independent. Since 2017, SeenThis has served billions of streams for 5,000+ brands across 50+ countries.

Brands deserve reach wherever audiences are, publishers deserve sustainable revenue, and the internet deserves to stay open. For more information, visit www.seenthis.co

Contact details: press@seenthis.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f755343e-c455-4353-8add-e82dae11cf30