

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in three months in January, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous month. Prices have been rising since August 2025.



Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply rebounded 1.0 percent annually in January versus a 3.3 percent fall a month ago. The annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 17.4 percent from 17.0 percent, while that for the manufacturing sector slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent.



Domestic market prices were 1.7 percent higher compared to last year, and foreign market prices dropped by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 1.1 percent fall in December.



