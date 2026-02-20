Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851918 | ISIN: US6703461052 | Ticker-Symbol: NUO
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 17:00
150,26 Euro
-1,80 % -2,76
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,72151,3417:12
150,44151,2217:11
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nucor Corporation: Nucor Announces Promotion of Jack Sullivan to Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that John L. "Jack" Sullivan, Vice President, Treasurer and General Manager of Investor Relations, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President effective March 1, 2026. He will succeed Steve Laxton, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Sullivan, 52, began his career with Nucor in 2022 as General Manager of Investor Relations and was promoted to his current role in 2025. Mr. Sullivan previously worked for Duke Energy for 13 years, holding positions of increasing responsibility across treasury, corporate development and investor relations. Prior to joining Duke Energy, he spent nine years in corporate and investment banking at Bank of America. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

"Jack will be a great addition to the executive leadership team," commented Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "He is an accomplished leader whose strong financial acumen and strategic insight position him well to advance Nucor's mission of creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers, teammates and the communities we serve. I would also like to thank Steve Laxton, who will continue as our President and Chief Operating Officer, for his leadership as CFO during this transition period."

About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel - in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.