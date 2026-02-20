Panasonic has launched a new home fuel cell system for detached houses, designed to boost solar self-consumption through HEMS-based smart scheduling. The unit generates electricity and heat from gas, supports demand response, and can supply emergency power during outages.Japanese industrial group Panasonic has unveiled a new fuel cell cogeneration system under its long-running Ene-farm brand, aimed at detached homes and designed to increase on-site solar self-consumption. The system integrates with a home energy management system (HEMS) capable of forecasting surplus electricity from solar PV ...

