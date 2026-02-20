Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 21:39
1,018 Euro
+1,50 % +0,015
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0041,01120.02.
0,9881,01920.02.
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2026 16:38 Uhr
315 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Lenovo Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by Corporate Knights

The 2026 Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking was unveiled during the World Economic Forum in Davos

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Lenovo has once again been recognized among the world's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies, according to the 2026 Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking unveiled today at the organization's Annual CEO Roundtable during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Global 100-established in 2005-evaluates publicly traded companies with revenues above US$1B through updated methodology and exclusionary screens. For 2026, Corporate Knights assessed companies across three equally weighted metrics:

  • Sustainable investments,

  • Sustainable revenues as defined by the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy, and

  • Sustainable Revenue Momentum, measuring growth of sustainable revenue from 2022-2024.

This year's results reinforce a powerful trend: Global 100 companies are growing their sustainable revenue streams at double the pace of their other revenues. Despite increased scrutiny and political headwinds toward ESG and climate action, these sustainability leaders continued to deliver strong financial performance in 2025.

"We've seen remarkable progress since our first inclusion in the Global 100 in 2015, both within our industry and across Lenovo," said Mary Jacques, Executive Director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance at Lenovo. "Today, sustainability is an integral part of our revenue because of how it's been built into our products, services, and solutions."

This recognition adds to Lenovo's growing list of ESG achievements over the past year, including positive evaluations from EcoVadis, CDP and MSCI ESG Ratings.

To explore the complete 2026 Global 100 list and methodology, visit:
https://corporateknights.com/rankings/global-100-rankings/2026-global-100/

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR:LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-sustainable-companies-by-corporate-1139531

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.