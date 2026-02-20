Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 at the end of the day on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Fourth quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until March 11, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 6813207#.

Atrium pays monthly dividends at an annual rate of $0.93 per share and will also pay a special dividend to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025, if the total dividends distributed to shareholders for 2025 is less than Atrium's taxable income for the fiscal year. The amount of the special dividend will be announced when Atrium releases its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 at the end of the day on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Through this plan, dividends can be automatically reinvested in new Atrium shares at a 2% discount to the market price, with no commissions. The DRIP provides a simple way for shareholders to benefit from the power of compounding and grow their investment in Atrium over time. To enroll, shareholders should contact their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank lender specializing in residential and commercial mortgages in Canada's major urban centres, where real estate markets are stable and liquid. Atrium's goal is to deliver stable, reliable dividends to its shareholders while preserving their equity by maintaining conservative lending practices.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") under the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not subject to corporate income tax as long as its taxable income is distributed to shareholders as dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. These dividends are generally treated as interest income, placing shareholders in the same position as if they had invested directly in the underlying mortgages. For further information, please refer to Atrium's regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284678

Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation