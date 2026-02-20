Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a developer of rapid point-of-care diagnostics for ophthalmic conditions, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Hanson Instruments Ltd. (trading as Hanson Medical), a United Kingdom-based supplier of ophthalmic and optometric equipment, to exclusively explore a commercial partnership for the TeaRx dry-eye diagnostic platform in the UK until May 15, 2026 (the "LOI Period").

Hanson Medical is a well-established and respected supplier of instrumentation for optometrists and ophthalmologists. Founded in 1996, the company supports a broad customer base across the UK, Europe, and the US, combining quality equipment with dependable service and technical support. The LOI establishes a framework under which Hanson Medical will conduct market evaluation activities and engage with eye-care professionals across the United Kingdom to assess clinical integration, commercial demand, and adoption pathways for TeaRx. The initiative represents an important step in DiagnosTear's strategy to build localized partnerships in key European markets.

TeaRx is a CE-IVD-approved, rapid diagnostic solution designed for use at the point of care. By analysing tear fluid directly during the patient visit, the system provides clinicians with objective data to support the diagnosis and management of dry eye disease, reducing reliance on the use of multiple complex techniques that often their results to do not associate with each other, and enabling faster clinical decision-making.

During the LOI Period, the parties intend to collaborate to determine the most effective route to commercialization in the UK, including defining distribution responsibilities, pricing considerations, and clinical engagement programs. The outcome of this process may lead to a subsequent definitive commercial agreement, subject to the results of the LOI Period and mutual approval by both companies.

"The United Kingdom is a sophisticated ophthalmic market with strong clinical infrastructure and early adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies," said Dr. Shimon Gross, Chief Executive Officer of DiagnosTear. "Working with an established local partner such as Hanson Medical allows us to assess real-world workflow integration while laying the groundwork for long-term market development."

DiagnosTear continues to expand its international commercial footprint through partnerships that combine local market expertise with the Company's tear-based diagnostic platform. The UK initiative is intended to support broader European growth and strengthen the Company's position in point-of-care ocular diagnostics.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a leader in the development of rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear-fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of DiagnosTear with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding: the Company's global commercialization strategy; the potential for TeaRx to achieve commercial adoption in the United Kingdom; the expectation that the parties will negotiate a definitive agreement following the LOI Period; and the Company's position in the point-of-care diagnostics market.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although DiagnosTear believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: demand for the Company's point-of-care diagnostics; the ability of the parties to reach a mutually beneficial definitive agreement following the LOI Period; reliance on a single distribution partner in a key market; foreign exchange fluctuations; the non-binding nature of the LOI and the absence of any obligation on either party to enter into a definitive agreement; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although DiagnosTear has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. DiagnosTear does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

