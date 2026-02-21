Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) ("Kadestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Hoffman as its new CEO and as a director.

Mr. Hoffman is the current Chief Development Officer of the Company and has a wealth of experience in developing large master-planned communities within the real estate sector. Kevin joined Kadestone in 2025 after a successful tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Vanprop Investments, where he spearheaded the redevelopment of a significant 50-acre mall site. Previously, as President of Aquilini Development and Construction, Kevin managed an impressive portfolio that included a variety of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, often collaborating with First Nations to foster inclusive communities. His career spans over two decades, with prior roles at Concord Pacific Group and as a founding partner of Bluestone Construction. Armed with a Master's in Business Administration and a strong dedication to community engagement, Kevin is well regarded for his innovative strategies and exceptional leadership in property development.

Mr. Hoffman said: "I am honoured to become Chief Executive Officer of Kadestone. This is an exciting time for the organization, and I'm grateful to the Board for their confidence and support. I look forward to working closely with our team to build on the strong foundation already in place, deepen our relationships with our partners, and drive the next phase of our business. Together, I am confident we will create value and pursue opportunities that strengthen our position for the future."

Dr. Anthony Holler, Chairman of the Company Board, said: "The Board is delighted to welcome Kevin as our next Chief Executive Officer. Kevin brings deep industry experience, a strong strategic vision, and a demonstrated ability to lead organizations through growth and transformation. We are confident that his leadership will guide our company into its next chapter. We look forward to working closely with Kevin and supporting him as he takes on this important role."

Brent Billey, will retain the role of President and remain on the Company board of directors. "Brent has been fundamental to the development of the organization from founding to its current stage," said Dr. Holler. "On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Brent for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our organization. During his tenure as CEO, Brent guided the company through its IPO and other significant milestones. We continue to appreciate the vision, dedication, and integrity he has brought to the Company."

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties, and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Kevin Hoffman"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives, goals and future plans, including the Company's ability to identify opportunities and secure additional investments in 2025 and the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; Kadestone's ability to realize the anticipated benefits for its synergistic business lines; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include, but are not limited to, Kadestone's requirement of significant additional capital; Kadestone's ability to receive sufficient financing to execute its business objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284783

Source: Kadestone Capital Corp.