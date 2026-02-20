MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) ("Exact Sciences"), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the proposed acquisition of Exact Sciences by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) at the special meeting of stockholders held earlier today.At the special meeting, preliminary results showed that more than 99% of the votes cast, representing approximately 67% of the total outstanding shares of Exact Sciences common stock as of the January 9, 2026 record date for the special meeting, were voted in favor of the transaction. Final voting results from the special meeting will be reported by Exact Sciences in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing, the transaction is expected to close before the end of the second calendar quarter of 2026. Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Abbott, upon completion of the transaction, Exact Sciences' stockholders will be entitled to receive $105.00 in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of Exact Sciences common stock they owned as of immediately before the completion of the transaction.About Exact SciencesA leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostics tests, Exact Sciences helps patients and healthcare providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company's growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like Cancerguard® for multi-cancer early detection and Oncodetect® for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.NOTE: Oncodetect and Oncotype DX are trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Exact Sciences. Cancerguard, Cologuard and Exact Sciences are trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation. Cologuard, Cancerguard and Oncodetect are currently only available in the United States.Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains forward-looking statements about, among other things, the timing of the proposed acquisition of Exact Sciences by Abbott. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: the possible inability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possible inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction, including necessary regulatory approvals, on a timely basis or at all; the possible occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the parties' definitive agreement for the proposed transaction (the "Merger Agreement"); the risk that the Merger Agreement may be terminated in circumstances that require Exact Sciences to pay a termination fee; the possibility that competing offers may be made; the potential adverse impact on Exact Sciences of contractual restrictions under the Merger Agreement that limit Exact Sciences' ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks relating to significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction and the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; potential adverse effects of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction, or any failure to complete the proposed transaction, on the market price of Exact Sciences common stock or on the ability of Exact Sciences to develop and maintain relationships with its personnel (including Exact Sciences' ability to attract and retain highly qualified management and other scientific personnel) and customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business or otherwise on Exact Sciences' business, financial condition, results of operations and financial performance; risks related to diversion of management's attention from Exact Sciences' ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; and the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction or Exact Sciences' business and the outcome of any such litigation or regulatory action.The risks described above are not exhaustive. Other important risks and uncertainties affecting Exact Sciences and its business are described in the Risk Factors sections of Exact Sciences' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other reports filed with the SEC.You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this communication (or, as applicable, the date indicated in such statement). Except as required by applicable law, Exact Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.ContactsInvestor Contact:Derek LeckowExact Sciences Corp.investorrelations@exactsciences.com608-893-0009Media Contact:Steph SpanosExact Sciences Corp.sspanos@exactsciences.com608-556-4380

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260220121623/en/