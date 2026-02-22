

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q4 numbers for retail sales and January figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter, slowing from 1.9 percent in the previous three months. Card spending was down 0.3 percent on year in December.



Singapore will provide January data for consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 1.2 percent.



Thailand is scheduled to release January trade data sometime this week; in December, imports were up 18.8 percent and exports jumped 16.8 percent for a trade deficit of $350 million.



Finally, the markets in Japan (Emperor's birthday) and China (Lunar New Year) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News