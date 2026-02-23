Zijin Mining's billion-dollar takeover deal for Allied Gold, worth CAD 5.5 billion, is accelerating the wave of consolidation in the African gold sector. Driven by record prices for precious metals, high margins for mining operations, and the strategic desire for long-lasting African assets in viable jurisdictions, investors' eyes are turning to lucrative properties. Wars, inflation, and exploding national debts make precious metals the ultimate protection. Gold has gained 30% since the beginning of the year, while its little brother, silver, is riding a wave of stockpiling. Most analysts argue that short-term speculation is now giving way to medium-term value stability. Giants such as Barrick Mining with Loulo-Gounkoto, B2Gold with Fekola, and now Zijin via Allied's Sadiola mine are strategically positioning themselves in the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone (SMSZ), yet Mali's gold production fell by 23% in 2025. Canadian company Desert Gold Ventures controls the "reserve bank" between these Tier 1 mines with a 440 km² land package in the immediate vicinity, supplemented by scalable resources of currently over 1 million ounces. Today, it is clear that producers are no longer chasing visions, but rather expandable positions along proven zones. This is where Desert Gold's strength lies, either as a seamless add-on or as a small mine with an NPV of over USD 100 million at current gold prices. What Allied, Barrick, and B2Gold are demonstrating, Desert Gold can quickly replicate on a smaller scale. And if in doubt, the successful explorer will become the logical next takeover candidate in this elite league. The excitement is mounting, and so is the valuation!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...