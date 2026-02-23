

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.1833 against the euro and 1.3532 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.1782 and 1.3484, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 5-day lows of 154.28 and 0.7718 from Friday's closing quotes of 155.07 and 0.7759, respectively.



The greenback slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 0.7112 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing value of 0.7084.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to 5-day lows of 0.6003 and 1.3650 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5977 and 1.3682, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the franc, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News