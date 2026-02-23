CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

23 February 2026



CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Bitcoin ETP Securities - Reduction of Management Fee

Jersey - 23 February 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 23 February 2026 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Bitcoin ETP class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.25 per cent. per annum to 0.15 per cent. per annum.



Class ISIN WKN Old Management Fee New Management Fee CoinShares Bitcoin ETP GB00BLD4ZL17 A3GPMN 0.25% p.a. 0.15% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025.

