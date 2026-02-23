Nextpower will supply more than 1 GW of US-made steel module frames to JinkoSolar's Florida facility under a multi-year agreement, with volumes scalable to 3 GW over three years.From pv magazine USA Nextpower (previously known as Nextracker) has announced it will provide its US-made steel module frames to Jinko (US) Inc. under a multi-year supply agreement. Nextpower will supply more than 1 GW of steel frames, scalable to 3 GW over three years. The frames will be manufactured into solar modules at JinkoSolar's Jacksonville, Florida facility, with production expected to begin mid-2026 and scaled ...

