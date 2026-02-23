Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 February 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 20 February 2026 973.64 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 974.76 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

23 February 2026