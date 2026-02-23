Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, February 23, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today confirmed that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Ranluspec1. Ranluspec is developed, manufactured and registered by Lupin and was approved based on the review of a comprehensive data package.
