US-based ESS Tech has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Germany's VoltStorage GmbH to strengthen its long-duration energy storage (LDES) portfolio and combine two iron-based flow battery technologies.From ESS News US-based iron flow battery specialist ESS Tech, Inc. has announced the acquisition of the intellectual property and assets of VoltStorage GmbH, a German developer of iron-salt battery technology that ceased operations in mid-2025. "This strategic move combines two complementary technologies to deliver the most flexible, cost-effective long-duration energy storage solution ...

