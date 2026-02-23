Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Metal Energy Corp . (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Metal Energy will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

PDAC Booth Location

Metal Energy will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

Metals Investor Forum

Metal Energy will be participating in the Toronto Metals Investor Forum on February 27-28, 2026, ahead of PDAC. The conference brings together leading mining companies and investors for two days of presentations, meetings, and market insights.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada. The Company controls NIV, a fully permitted and drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in B.C'.s prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for hosting significant porphyry deposits.

With the addition of NIV, Metal Energy's portfolio now includes three high-potential projects:

NIV Project (Cu-Au-Mo, 100% controlled) - Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100% owned) - British Columbia

Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85% owned) - Manitoba

