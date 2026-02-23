Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company focused on innovative drug delivery solutions, today provided an update on its ongoing cannabinoid research initiatives and clinical evaluation of its proprietary QuickStrip oral thin film delivery platform.

Independent research led by colleagues Dr. Patrick Neary of the Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies at the University of Regina and Dr. Jane Alcorn of the College of Pharmacy & Nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan examines the role of naturally produced cannabinoids in pain management and neuroprotection related to concussion and participation in contact sports. This research program is supported through grant funding from the National Football League (NFL).

In parallel, a separate clinical study arm initiated in Q2 2024 is evaluating the bioavailability of cannabidiol (CBD) delivered via RDT's QuickStrip oral thin film compared to traditional oral dosage formats. The study is designed to assess absorption efficiency by measuring how much CBD moves through the body and how long it stays there after each type of product, we can determine whether the strips deliver CBD more efficiently than the standard oral form," said Dr. Alcorn.

The study is progressing as planned, with raw data extracted for over 60% of enrolled participants to date. Enrollment of the remaining participants is expected to continue in Q2 2026. In parallel, the real-time and accelerated stability studies of the CBD QuickStrip investigational product are ongoing.

The Company believes this research initiatives further validate the potential of the QuickStrip platform across pharmaceutical and wellness applications, particularly in areas where rapid, discreet, and efficient delivery may provide clinical and consumer advantages.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid - dose.com.

