

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - As violence spread across Mexico after the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, the U.S. State Department urged American citizens, including tourists stranded in parts of the country, to 'seek shelter and remain in residences or hotels.'



'Due to ongoing, widespread security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity in many areas of Mexico, U.S. citizens should shelter in place until further notice. Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic & int'l flights canceled in both Guadalajara & Puerto Vallarta. Taxis/ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Seek shelter and remain in residences or hotels,' the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in a security alert.



It named Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Baja California State (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada), Quintana Roo State (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum), and areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas States as the most violence-hit locations.



All U.S. government staff at Consulate General Tijuana and in Guerrero, Michoacan, and Quintana Roo states have been directed to shelter in place. The U.S. Mision to Mexico urged all U.S. government staff at Consulate General Monterrey to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area.



The head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), an organized crime group based in Jalisco, El Mencho was killed in a military operation in the state of Jalisco Sunday.



El Mencho and six of his associates were killed clashes between the Mexican Army Special Forces and CJNG cartel members in the town of Tapalpa, during the special operation to arrest the drug lord.



El Mencho, who was severely wounded, died while being airlifted to Mexico City, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense said in a press release.



It added that two other members of the criminal organization were arrested, and various weapons and armored vehicles were seized, including rocket launchers capable of shooting down aircraft and destroying armored vehicles.



It said the operation was carried out with U.S. intelligence support. The White House confirmed it.



El Mencho ws the most wanted person in Mexico and one of the most wanted in the United States. The U.S. government offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.



El Mencho was responsible for coordinating global drug trafficking operations. Under his command, the CJNG became one of Mexico's leading criminal organizations.



CJNG cadres unleashed violence in 20 Mexican states in protest against the drug lord's killing. They reportedly blocked roads with burning vehicles, torched buses and shops.



While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic and international flights cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All taxis and ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations.



