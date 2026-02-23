

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DPZ) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $181.64 million, or $5.35 per share. This compares with $169.44 million, or $4.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.535 billion from $1.443 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $181.64 Mln. vs. $169.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.35 vs. $4.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.535 Bln vs. $1.443 Bln last year.



