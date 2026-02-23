Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Halas, P.Eng., as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Halas is a professional mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in mine development, construction, operations, and technical leadership. His career includes senior roles with Lumina Gold, Kinross Gold, IAMGOLD, Vale, Placer Dome and Inco across the full mine lifecycle, from feasibility and project development through construction, commissioning, and steady-state operations.

Mr. Halas brings expertise in mine development and operational readiness, underground and open-pit mining operations, capital project execution and cost control, operational optimization and ramp-up, and health, safety, and environmental management.

The Board believes Mr. Halas' operational and project execution background is particularly well-suited to advance the Honey Badger's current portfolio of projects in Northern Canada.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger, commented "Ron's appointment significantly strengthens Honey Badger's operational leadership. His experience developing and operating mines will be invaluable as we evaluate and advance our projects and continue to build a disciplined, execution-focused silver platform."

Mr. Halas added "Honey Badger has assembled a unique portfolio of silver assets and investment opportunities. I'm excited to take on the role of COO and to work with the Board and management team as the Company evaluates and advances our growth opportunities."

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a unique silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value-creation, backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver at a grade of 262 g/t silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc at a grade of 6% zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver at a grade of 169 g/t silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc at a grade of 4.4% zinc) Inferred(2) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has an unclassified historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver at a grade of 22 g/t silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc at a grade of 7.6% zinc(3). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002(4). We own 10,000 ozs of silver yielding 12% per annum. In each instance, the reliability of the historical resource estimates (the "Historical Estimates") are considered reasonable, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing Historical Estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. There is no technical report associated with the Historical Estimates. The Historical Estimate contains categories that are not consistent with current CIM definitions. The Company considers the Historical Estimates to be relevant for the proper understanding of its mineral properties, however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the Historical Estimates to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the Historical Estimates as current mineral resources. No more recent estimates of the mineral resources or other data are available to the Company. There can be no certainty, following further evaluation and/or exploration work, that the historical estimates can be upgraded or verified as mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with NI 43-101.

1) Khorshidi, N. (2025). Antimony in Canada: Challenges and opportunities in critical mineral supply and demand. FACETS, 10, 1-18. https://doi.org/10.1139/facets-2025-0079 2) Sunrise Lake historic resource (2000-2003): Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold. The resource estimate for the Sunrise Deposit was carried out by Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSR) using a classical polygonal method that relied on 72 diamond drillholes and an average density of 4 t/m3. Drill hole intercepts were taken directly from the drill logs (CBA 1998). Polygons were created within AutoCAD and AutoCAD calculated the areas. Horizontal widths were calculated using the ratio of core length to the width used by CBA in their 1998 estimate. Intercepts not used by CBA were measured on the cross sections. The intercepts were composited primarily using a geological cut-off based on the sulphide content and a nominal 30 g/t Ag grade. Internal values below 30 g/t were included for geological continuity if the composite remained above cut-off. Stringer mineralization was included where silver grades were above 30 g/t and occasionally lower if base metal grades were high. It is assumed the upper 100 m could be mined by open pit methods and the stringer mineralization would have to be removed to access the massive sulphides. The classification of the mineralization is based on the number of drill holes on a section and the continuity of the mineralization. The main massive sulphide horizon has been drilled on sections spaced 40 m apart, and above the -280 m elevation, the down dip continuity of the horizon has been tested with holes 25 to 30 m apart down dip. All mineralization in the massive sulphide horizon above 280 m is considered an Indicated Resource while the near surface stringer mineralization and the massive sulphides below 280 m are considered to be Inferred Resources. Forty holes define the massive sulphide Indicated Resource horizon. In a 2003 report to SSR, Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) concluded SSR's resource estimate was reasonable based on approximating a NSR using typical smelter contracts, assuming metallurgical recoveries based on the limited metallurgical testing and on the following price assumptions: USD$ 5.50 per ounce silver, USD$ 400 per ounce gold, USD$ 0.45 per pound zinc, USD$ 0.25 per pound lead, and USD$ 0.80 per pound copper, as well as a USD$ 75 transportation cost, and a CDN$ 1.45:USD$ 1.00 exchange rate. 3) Clear Lake historic Resource (2010): Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead. In 2010 SRK was engaged to complete a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Clear Lake deposit for Copper Ridge Explorations Inc. The estimate was made utilizing 1,842 assays from within the deposit, from a total of 13,168 m of drilling in 63 historical drill holes. An average density of 4.07 gm/cc was used, based on a limited number of field measurements that were confirmed in the laboratory, and with a minimum thickness of 2 m. Mineral resources were estimated by ordinary kriging in 12m by 12m by 9m blocks. The mineral resources are reported at a 4% (Pb+Zn) cut-off. Pb grades have been capped at 1.5% and Ag grades were capped at 60 g/t. Although SRK placed this resource in the inferred category due to uncertainties related to the historical nature of the available data, they noted that most of the resource has been drilled at a sufficiently close enough spacing to support indicated classification. The above information has been taken from a news release by Copper Ridge dated January 18th, 2010, as no technical report is publicly available. 4) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, the exclusivity period, the execution of definitive agreements, the potential merits of the Prairie Creek Project, and Honey Badger's strategic objectives. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

