ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced full-year 2025 financial and operational highlights, including approximately $113 million in net product revenue for ANKTIVA, representing an approximately 700% increase year-over-year. The Company also reported a 750% increase in unit sales volume and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in net product revenue, demonstrating sustained commercial momentum. In parallel, ImmunityBio expanded its global regulatory footprint to 33 countries across four jurisdictions and secured the first approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for lung cancer.

Global Regulatory Approvals

ANKTIVA in combination with BCG for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors, is now authorized across four major regulatory jurisdictions encompassing 33 countries:

United States: FDA approval (April 2024)

FDA approval (April 2024) United Kingdom: MHRA authorization (July 2025)

MHRA authorization (July 2025) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SFDA accelerated approval for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS (January 2026) and conditional accelerated approval for metastatic NSCLC in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (January 2026), the first jurisdiction globally to authorize ANKTIVA for lung cancer

SFDA accelerated approval for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS (January 2026) and conditional accelerated approval for metastatic NSCLC in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (January 2026), the first jurisdiction globally to authorize ANKTIVA for lung cancer European Union: European Commission conditional marketing authorization covering all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein (February 2026)

This global regulatory footprint of 33 countries was established in under two years from initial 2024 FDA approval, representing the most rapid international expansion for an immunotherapy in this indication.

First Approval for Lung Cancer and Label Expansion Plans

In January 2026, the SFDA granted conditional accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC, making Saudi Arabia the first jurisdiction globally to authorize ANKTIVA outside of bladder cancer. The commercial launch in Saudi Arabia is planned within 60 days of approval. Submissions to multiple additional regulatory authorities (Ex-USA) for accelerated approval are planned for 2026, with discussions with the U.S. FDA regarding an accelerated approval pathway also planned for 2026. The Company is pursuing further label expansion across multiple tumor types and for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced lymphopenia, supported by ongoing clinical trial programs.

Long-Term Patent Protection

Multiple issued patents, including U.S. Patent Nos, protect the combination of ANKTIVA plus checkpoint inhibitor therapy. 9,925,247 and 11,071,774, with patent terms extending beyond 2035. These patents cover the combination of IL-15 receptor agonist therapy with anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors across multiple tumor types, providing long-term exclusivity protection for ANKTIVA's expanding combination indications.

"In under two years from initial FDA approval, ImmunityBio has built a global commercial footprint spanning 33 countries across four regulatory jurisdictions, with $113 million in full-year net product revenue representing 700% year-over-year growth," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio. "The SFDA's accelerated approval of ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic NSCLC marks a defining moment for the Company, the first authorization of ANKTIVA beyond bladder cancer and the first validation of its role as a lymphocyte-stimulating agent in solid tumors. We are now pursuing accelerated approvals in multiple additional jurisdictions and engaging with the U.S. FDA on a regulatory pathway for this indication. In parallel, our pipeline spans over 30 active and planned clinical trials across 10 tumor types, including randomized trials in BCG-naïve bladder cancer, first-line NSCLC, glioblastoma, and pancreatic cancer. ANKTIVA's mechanism activating NK cells, CD8+ T cells, and memory T cells without expanding regulatory T cells positions it as a backbone immunotherapy across the oncology landscape, and our expanding patent portfolio protecting these combinations through 2035 and beyond ensures long-term commercial exclusivity."

Commercial Partnerships and Global Infrastructure

ImmunityBio has established strategic partnerships and infrastructure to support the global commercial launch of ANKTIVA:

European Union and United Kingdom: Partnered with Accord Healthcare to deploy over 100 sales, medical, and marketing professionals across 30 countries in the EU, UK, and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states. ImmunityBio also established an Irish subsidiary in Dublin to support European distribution and commercialization strategy.

Partnered with Accord Healthcare to deploy over 100 sales, medical, and marketing professionals across 30 countries in the EU, UK, and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states. ImmunityBio also established an Irish subsidiary in Dublin to support European distribution and commercialization strategy. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Partnering with BioPharma Cigalah to expand access to ANKTIVA in Saudi Arabia and, over time, throughout the MENA region. ImmunityBio has formed a KSA subsidiary to support commercial launch operations in the Kingdom.

"Our 2025 financial results reflect the growing clinical adoption of ANKTIVA as a foundational backbone of immunotherapy for bladder cancer," said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. "Our partnership with Accord Healthcare deploys over 100 commercial professionals across 30 European countries, and our collaboration with BioPharma Cigalah positions us for rapid commercial execution in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region. With subsidiaries now established in Dublin and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have the infrastructure to support sustained commercial growth across all 33 countries where ANKTIVA is authorized. As we advance toward initial international commercial activities, we remain focused on disciplined execution: completing enrollment in our BCG-naïve randomized trial with a BLA filing targeted by Q4 2026, expanding the ANKTIVA label into lung cancer and lymphopenia, and converting our 700% revenue growth trajectory into durable, long-term value for shareholders."

3 Year Global Strategy: ANKTIVA as a Backbone to the Cancer BioShield Platform

ImmunityBio is advancing enrollment in ongoing and planned key randomized clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas, with anticipated submissions of completed single-arm trials as summarized below to implement the 3-year global strategy of ANKTIVA as the backbone in the following protocols:

A. ANKTIVA Standard of Care

B. ANKTIVA CAR-NK M-ceNK

C. ANKTIVA in the Treatment of Lymphopenia

A. ANKTIVA STANDARD OF CARE

1. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC): ANKTIVA BCG

QUILT-2.005 Randomized Trial (BCG-Naïve CIS): ANKTIVA BCG; BLA filing targeted by Q4 2026

ANKTIVA BCG; BLA filing targeted by Q4 2026 QUILT-3.032 Single Arm Trial (BCG-Unresponsive Papillary): Response submitted to U.S. FDA regarding additional data for BCG-unresponsive papillary-only NMIBC; awaiting Agency review

Response submitted to U.S. FDA regarding additional data for BCG-unresponsive papillary-only NMIBC; awaiting Agency review ResQ133A-NMIBC Single Arm Trial: Intravesical recombinant Mycobacterium (rBCG) in participants with NMIBC eligible to receive intravesical Tice BCG, addressing the global BCG shortage

Intravesical recombinant Mycobacterium (rBCG) in participants with NMIBC eligible to receive intravesical Tice BCG, addressing the global BCG shortage ResQ132EX-NMIBC Expanded Access: Expanded access use of rBCG in NMIBC; over 570 patients dosed to date at 58 sites

Expanded access use of rBCG in NMIBC; over 570 patients dosed to date at 58 sites ResQ132 Clinical Trial: Ablation therapy in participants with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer

Ablation therapy in participants with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer Recombinant BCG Regulatory: Planned submission to SFDA and U.S. FDA meeting scheduled for March 2026

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): ANKTIVA Chemotherapy Checkpoint Inhibitor

QUILT-3.055 Single Arm Trial (2L+ NSCLC): ANKTIVA checkpoint inhibitor. Accelerated approval by SFDA (January 2026). Planned submissions to multiple regulatory authorities (Ex-USA) for accelerated approval in 2026. Discussions planned with the U.S. FDA in 2026 for the accelerated approval pathway

ANKTIVA checkpoint inhibitor. Accelerated approval by SFDA (January 2026). Planned submissions to multiple regulatory authorities (Ex-USA) for accelerated approval in 2026. Discussions planned with the U.S. FDA in 2026 for the accelerated approval pathway QUILT-2.023 Randomized Trial (1L NSCLC): ANKTIVA chemotherapy/checkpoint inhibitor versus chemotherapy/checkpoint inhibitor alone

ANKTIVA chemotherapy/checkpoint inhibitor versus chemotherapy/checkpoint inhibitor alone ResQ201A Randomized Trial (2L NSCLC): ANKTIVA in combination with tislelizumab 2 cycles of docetaxel versus docetaxel alone

3. Pancreatic Cancer: ANKTIVA Chemo CAR-NK

QUILT-88 Single Arm Trial (2L+ Metastatic): ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) chemotherapy. Clinical trial completed. RMAT Designation granted

ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) chemotherapy. Clinical trial completed. RMAT Designation granted ResQ108B-PANC Single Arm Trial (Neoadjuvant Locally Advanced 1L): ANKTIVA zabadinostat sotevtamab

ANKTIVA zabadinostat sotevtamab Planned Randomized Trial (1L Metastatic): ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) Abraxane gemcitabine versus Abraxane gemcitabine, trial design pending finalization

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC): ANKTIVA Checkpoint Inhibitor

Planned 2L+ HCC Randomized Trial: ANKTIVA zabadinostat checkpoint inhibitor

5. Colorectal Cancer: ANKTIVA Checkpoint

ResQ203D-CRC Randomized Phase 3: Colorectal patients undergoing resection/ablation of colorectal metastases: ANKTIVA zabadinostat tislelizumab versus standard of care

6. Multiple Tumor Types: ANKTIVA Checkpoint Inhibitors

QUILT-3.055 Single Arm Trial (2L+ NSCLC and Multiple Tumor Types): Clinical trial completed. Accelerated approval for advanced NSCLC (SFDA, January 2026). Planned submissions for the expansion of the label in the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), for multiple tumor types

B. ANKTIVA CAR-NK M-ceNK-Designated Clinical Trials

1. Pancreatic Cancer: ANKTIVA CAR-NK

QUILT-88 Pancreatic Cancer ANKTIVA CAR-NK: 2L+ metastatic pancreatic cancer; ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) chemotherapy. Clinical trial completed. RMAT Designation

2. Triple Negative Breast Cancer: ANKTIVA CAR-NK

QUILT-3.067 Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) ANKTIVA haNK: Single arm trial. Clinical trial completed

Single arm trial. Clinical trial completed Planned Randomized Trial (2L+ TNBC): ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) Trop2 Antibody: Trial design pending finalization

3. Glioblastoma: ANKTIVA CAR-NK

QUILT-3.078 Glioblastoma Single Arm Trial (Recurrent) ANKTIVA +CAR-NK: CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) ANKTIVA bevacizumab. Enrollment completed

CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) ANKTIVA bevacizumab. Enrollment completed Planned Randomized Trial (Neoadjuvant Glioblastoma) ANKTIVA CAR-NK: ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) versus standard of care

ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) versus standard of care Planned Randomized Trial (2L Recurrent Glioblastoma) ANKTIVA CAR-NK: ANKTIVA CAR-NK (PD-L1 t-haNK) bevacizumab TTF versus standard of care

4. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: ANKTIVA CAR-NK

QUILT-106 Relapsed Refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (iNHL) Single Arm Trial CAR-NK (CD-19 t-haNK): No lymphodepletion. Relapsed/refractory NHL: CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) rituximab. Enrolling

No lymphodepletion. Relapsed/refractory NHL: CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) rituximab. Enrolling ResQ215A Relapsed Refractory NHL Single Arm Trial ANKTIVA CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK): Lymphodepletion. Flu/Cy CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) ANKTIVA rituximab. Enrolling

Lymphodepletion. Flu/Cy CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) ANKTIVA rituximab. Enrolling ResQ215B Indolent Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Including Waldenstrom's) Single Arm Trial: No lymphodepletion. CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) ANKTIVA rituximab

No lymphodepletion. CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) ANKTIVA rituximab Planned Randomized Trial Relapsed/Refractory NHL: Lymphodepletion. Flu/Cy CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) ANKTIVA rituximab versus Flu/Cy CAR-NK (CD19 t-haNK) rituximab

5. Multiple Tumor Types: M-ceNK (World Bank of Natural Killer Cells)

NK2022 NK2023 (Cancer Patients Healthy Donors): 64 subjects completed apheresis and M-ceNK manufacturing cell therapy process development for robotic training and future AI robot manufacturing. Cells cryopreserved and stored.

64 subjects completed apheresis and M-ceNK manufacturing cell therapy process development for robotic training and future AI robot manufacturing. Cells cryopreserved and stored. QUILT-3.076 Safety Phase 1 of Apheresis and M-ceNK ANKTIVA Completed: Solid tumor: apheresis followed by M-ceNK ANKTIVA. 10 patients treated with autologous M-ceNK infusion

Solid tumor: apheresis followed by M-ceNK ANKTIVA. 10 patients treated with autologous M-ceNK infusion ResQ209 Phase 2 Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer M-ceNK ANKTIVA Single Arm Trial: Ovarian cancer: apheresis followed by M-ceNK ANKTIVA gemcitabine

LYMPHOPENIA STRATEGY

1. Sepsis: Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP): ANKTIVA iNKT

ResQ219-CAP Phase 2 Single Arm Trial (N=20): ANKTIVA iNKT. Clinical trial protocol submitted to the FDA. USA trial sites

ANKTIVA iNKT. Clinical trial protocol submitted to the FDA. USA trial sites ResQ218-CAP Planned Phase 3 Randomized Trial: ANKTIVA iNKT versus standard of care.To be initiated in Saudi Arabia, United States and planned UAE.

2. Radiation-Induced Lymphopenia: ANKTIVA

Real-World Evidence: Radiation-induced lymphopenia (Completed)

ResQ210 Randomized Trial Radiation-Induced Lymphopenia in Biochemical Recurrent and Localized Prostate Cancer: Radiation alone versus radiation ANKTIVA. To be submitted.

3. Treatment Induced Infection: Multiple Myeloma: ANKTIVA

Planned Single Arm, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma: Bispecific antibody ANKTIVA

2025 Financial Highlights

Metric 2025 YoY Change Full-Year Net Product Revenue $113M ~700% Unit Sales Volume 3,745 ~750% Q4 2025 Net Product Revenue $38.3M 431%

Cash and Marketable Securities Position

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $242.8 million.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Product Revenue, Net

Product revenue, net increased $31.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to an increase in sales of ANKTIVA, which was approved in April 2024.

Research and Development Expense

Research and development (R&D) expense increased $28.7 million to $63.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $35.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to a $14.0 million one-time write-off of fixed assets, higher manufacturing and distribution costs driven by increased production and clinical trial activities, higher license fees, and higher salaries and benefits, partially offset by lower stock based compensation.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense decreased $3.0 million to $38.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $41.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to lower litigation settlement and commercial consulting costs, partially offset by higher headcount costs driven by growing sales and marketing activities.

Net Loss Attributable to ImmunityBio Common Stockholders

Net loss attributable to ImmunityBio common stockholders was $61.9 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $59.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in loss was primarily driven by higher R&D expense described above, changes in the fair value of a related-party convertible note, and fixed asset write-offs, partially offset by higher product revenue, lower SG&A expense, lower related-party interest expense, and changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Summary

Product Revenue, Net

Product revenue, net increased $98.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, due to an increase in sales of ANKTIVA, which was approved in April 2024.

Research and Development Expense

R&D expense increased $28.4 million to $218.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $190.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to a $14.0 million one-time write-off of fixed assets, higher clinical trial costs, salaries and benefits, and manufacturing costs driven by increased production activities.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

SG&A expense decreased $18.8 million to $150.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $168.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower costs related to litigation settlements and commercial consulting activities, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation expense, recruiting and training expenses, salaries, benefits and commissions, and travel expenses due to growing sales and marketing activities.

Net Loss Attributable to ImmunityBio Common Stockholders

Net loss attributable to ImmunityBio common stockholders was $351.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $413.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. This reduction of loss was primarily driven by increased product revenue, lower SG&A expense described above, lower related-party interest expense, and changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, partially offset by higher R&D expense described above, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities and a related-party convertible note, an increase in interest expense related to the revenue interest liability, and lower interest and investment income.

ImmunityBio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Product revenue, net 38,272 7,206 112,982 14,150 Other revenues 13 346 306 595 Total revenue 38,285 7,552 113,288 14,745 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales 382 753 Research and development 60,808 33,657 207,875 182,230 Research and development related parties 3,049 1,564 10,684 7,914 Selling, general and administrative 37,833 40,680 147,180 165,801 Selling, general and administrative related parties 896 1,051 2,823 2,982 Total operating costs and expenses 102,968 76,952 369,315 358,927 Loss from operations (64,683 (69,400 (256,027 (344,182 Other income (expense), net: Interest and investment income, net 2,298 1,187 6,405 7,975 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities, and related-party convertible note 29,152 46,598 12,714 76,904 Interest expense related party (14,843 (26,020 (60,886 (114,588 Interest expense related to revenue interest liability (12,299 (11,503 (51,540 (39,657 Interest expense (50 (51 (99 (82 Other (expense) income, net (1,668 10 (2,174 (15 Total other expense, net 2,590 10,221 (95,580 (69,463 Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (62,093 (59,179 (351,607 (413,645 Income tax benefit 135 135 Net loss (61,958 (59,179 (351,472 (413,645 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (14 (17 (74 (81 Net loss attributable to ImmunityBio common stockholders (61,944 (59,162 (351,398 (413,564 Net loss per ImmunityBio common share basic (0.06 (0.08 (0.38 (0.59 Net loss per ImmunityBio common share diluted (0.06 (0.09 (0.38 (0.62 Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share basic 989,679 733,204 919,863 697,312 Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share diluted 989,679 734,542 919,863 700,443

ImmunityBio, Inc. Selected Balance Sheet Data As of December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities 242,818 149,809 Total assets 501,898 382,933 Related-party convertible note payable, at fair value 477,093 461,877 Revenue interest liability 324,615 284,404 Total liabilities 1,001,472 871,062 Total ImmunityBio stockholders' deficit (500,469 (489,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit 501,898 382,933

ImmunityBio, Inc. Summary Reconciliations of Cash Flows Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited; in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash (used in) provided by: Net cash used in operating activities (70,378 (85,144 (304,936 (391,236 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 43,573 9,834 (149,801 (12,246 Net cash provided by financing activities 54,894 106,929 400,241 281,630 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5 (7 15 (23 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,094 31,612 (54,481 (121,875 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 61,337 112,300 143,912 265,787 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 89,431 143,912 89,431 143,912

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient's immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 superagonist, ANKTIVA(nogapendekin alfa inbakicept). Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by a portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy.

About ANKTIVA

ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept) is our lead biologic product and a first-in-class IL-15 receptor superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein. We are commercializing ANKTIVA for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with CIS, with or without papillary tumors. ANKTIVA has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation for use in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with CIS in adult patients with or without papillary tumors.

ANKTIVA is now approved in the U.S., UK, and Saudi Arabia for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with CIS with or without papillary tumors. In February 2026, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization in the EU for ANKTIVA for the same indication. In addition, ANKTIVA is conditionally approved in Saudi Arabia, for use in combination with a CPI, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose disease has progressed following standard-of-care therapy. The approved labels highlight ANKTIVA's ability to simultaneously activate NK cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells.

ANKTIVA in combination with our CAR-NK therapy (PD-L1 t-haNK) has received RMAT designation from the FDA for use in combination with chemotherapy/radiotherapy for reversal of lymphopenia and treatment of relapsed locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. Separately, the FDA has authorized an EAP for ANKTIVA to treat lymphopenia in adult patients with refractory or relapsed solid tumors, regardless of tumor type, who have progressed following first-line standard-of-care treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy. The EAP includes patients with solid tumors who have failed first-line therapy and have a low ALC (ALC <1,000/µL).

Important Safety Information

INDICATION AND USAGE:

ANKTIVA is an interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist indicated with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Risk of Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Delayed Cystectomy. Delaying cystectomy can lead to the development of muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with CIS do not have a complete response to treatment after a second induction course of ANKTIVA with BCG, reconsider cystectomy.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: For Intravesical Use Only. Do not administer by subcutaneous or intravenous routes.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Pregnancy: May cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-332-1088. You may also contact ImmunityBio at 1-877-ANKTIVA (1-877-265-8482).

Please see the full Prescribing Information for ANKTIVA at www.anktiva.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding future operating results and prospects, global commercialization activities and expansion efforts and anticipated timelines, sales momentum and growth, market data, market access initiatives and coverage under medical reimbursement policies, the potential that approval in the European Union and entering into a commercial distribution agreement with a partner covering that territory may lead to increased revenue, the potential that approval in Saudi Arabia may lead to regulatory approvals throughout the broader MENA region, the potential that entering into a commercial distribution agreement with a partner covering Saudi Arabia and MENA may lead to increased revenue, continued efforts regarding clinical trial enrollment for various global trials, the Company's submission of further data to FDA regarding the use of ANKTIVA for BCG unresponsive NMIBC papillary disease only, the development of therapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases, potential benefits to patients, potential treatment outcomes for patients, the described mechanism of action and results and contributions therefrom, potential future uses and applications of ANKTIVA for the reversal of lymphopenia and use in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, in combination with our CAR-NK therapy (PD-L1 t-haNK), or in cancer vaccines and across multiple tumor types, and ImmunityBio's approved product and investigational agents as compared to existing treatment options, among others.

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "goal," "could," "estimates," "scheduled," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "indicate," "projects," "is," "seeks," "should," "will," "strategy," and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts, or results of our preclinical and clinical trials, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of ImmunityBio's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to ImmunityBio. Such information may be limited or incomplete, and ImmunityBio's statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Such statements reflect the current views of ImmunityBio with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about ImmunityBio, including, without limitation: (i) risks and uncertainties regarding commercial launch execution, success and timing; (ii) risks and uncertainties regarding the FDA regulatory submissions, filings, and review processes and the timing thereof, as well as other global regulatory agencies; (iii) the risk that the FDA may require additional data, analyses, or clinical studies, including randomized or controlled trials, or may not agree with the Company's interpretations of clinical results; (iv) the risk that prior or future regulatory feedback, meeting discussions, or communications may not result in a path to approval on the timelines anticipated or at all; (v) the risk that real-world experience may differ from results observed in clinical trials; (vi) ImmunityBio's ability to submit the regulatory submissions referenced herein on the anticipated timeline or at all; (vii) foreign currency fluctuations, geopolitical or economic conditions in the region, and other risks related to international commercialization of an innovative biologic product; (viii) the ability of ImmunityBio to fund its ongoing and anticipated clinical trials; (ix) whether clinical trials will result in registrational pathways; (x) whether clinical trial data will be accepted by regulatory agencies; (xi) risks and uncertainties regarding changes in personnel at the FDA and limited resources at the FDA and potential delays associated therewith; (xii) the ability of ImmunityBio to continue its planned preclinical and clinical development of its development programs through itself and/or its investigators, and the timing and success of any such continued preclinical and clinical development, patient enrollment and planned regulatory submissions; (xiii) potential delays in product availability and regulatory approvals; (xiv) ImmunityBio's ability to retain and hire key personnel; (xv) ImmunityBio's ability to obtain additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its various product candidates; (xvi) potential product shortages or manufacturing disruptions that may impact the availability and timing of product; (xvii) risks and uncertainties associated with third-party collaborations and agreements; (xviii) ImmunityBio's ability to scale its manufacturing and commercial supply operations for its approved product and future approved products; and (xix) ImmunityBio's ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enforce patent protection and other proprietary rights for its product candidates and technologies.

More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio's business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2025, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

