IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.: IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Theodora (Theo) Ross, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Theodora (Theo) Ross into the newly created role of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Dr. Ross will be responsible for leading early clinical development for IDEAYA's emerging oncology pipeline and play a crucial role in guiding the company's long-term R&D strategy. Dr. Ross joins IDEAYA from AbbVie, where she served as Vice President, Head of Early Oncology R&D and Site Head for the Bay Area.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ross to IDEAYA as we advance our deep pipeline of potential first-in-class clinical-stage assets. Theo is an exceptionally talented and accomplished clinician with a proven track-record leading clinical execution and pipeline strategy for multiple global pharma companies. We look forward to her joining the IDEAYA leadership team to help drive our ambitious clinical development plan forward to support our next phase of growth," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

"I am honored and excited to join IDEAYA as the company advances one of the most innovative and scientifically driven oncology pipelines in biotech. I believe the greatest progress comes when we follow the science with rigor and focus, and when we prioritize what matters most to amplify the impact we can have for patients. IDEAYA has demonstrated that discipline by concentrating on programs and targets with strong scientific rationale and clinical promise, and I can't wait to contribute to that continued focus," said Dr. Ross.

Dr. Ross brings over 30 years of experience in oncology, most recently having served as Vice President and Head of Early Oncology R&D and Site Head for AbbVie in the Bay Area. During her tenure, she led the advancement of five early clinical stage programs from first-in-human to Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept studies across various solid tumor indications and served as the R&D champion for the $10 billion acquisition of Immunogen for AbbVie's first marketed solid tumor oncology asset, Elahere. Dr. Ross has also held the roles of Vice President of Global Development, Head of Precision Medicine, and Thoracic Oncology at Amgen and Vice President of Translational Medicine at Merck. Prior to her time in industry and relevant to the mission of IDEAYA, Dr. Ross was the head of the Cancer Genetics Department at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) and had a 20-year tenure as an oncologist, laboratory scientist and professor at prominent cancer centers and academic institutions, including UTSW and the University of Michigan. Dr. Ross received her B.A. from Kalamazoo College and her M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and an oncology fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer. IDEAYA's corporate presentation is available on its website: https://ir.ideayabio.com/ .

