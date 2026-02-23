

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA said it plans to roll the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for Artemis II off the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday after a helium flow issue was found in the upper stage of the rocket.



'Engineers are continuing to prepare for the move after encountering an issue with the flow of helium to the rocket's upper stage,' NASA said in a press release.



'Managers decided to remove recently installed platforms before high winds descend on the Space Coast, which poised teams for rollback while discussions about the issue were ongoing. Returning to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy is required to determine the cause of the issue and fix it,' it added.



Teams are reviewing the exact time to begin the approximately 4 mile, multi-hour long trek.



The U.S. space agency said quick work to begin preparations for rolling the rocket and spacecraft back to the VAB raises the hope to launch the manned Moon mission in April, 'pending the outcome of data findings, repair efforts, and how the schedule comes to fruition in the coming days and weeks'.



The Artemis II crew members were released from quarantine and remain in Houston.



NASA said it will hold a media event in the coming days to discuss rollback, and plans for the Artemis II test flight.



