TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: TOMI Environmental Solutions Receives Biocidal Product Approvals in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced that Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Great Britian's national regulator for health and safety, has granted official authorization for its Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) solution and the SteraMist iHP brand of disinfection equipment. The BIT Solution is now formally approved as a biocidal product for use in Great Britain, which includes England, Scotland, and Wales under Regulation 528/2012 GB. A separate approval was also received for Northern Ireland under Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for TOMI, as it paves the way for expanding the availability of BIT and SteraMist products in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The BIT solution is approved under Regulation 528/2012 for room fogging and handheld direct spray applications. It is intended for use as a microbial disinfectant on surfaces, walls, floors, furniture, and rooms across various sectors, including healthcare, industrial, commercial, hospitality, and institutional settings.

Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI, stated, "This not only enhances our market footprint but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet rigorous compliance, safety, and efficacy standards. We are optimistic that our separate application under the EU Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) for the European Union will also be approved this year, opening doors in additional countries across Europe."

The BIT solution is designed for disinfection of all dry, pre-cleaned, hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces in spaces such as pharmaceutical manufacturing clean rooms, tissue labs, laboratories, animal research facilities, hotel rooms, cruise ships, and recreational facilities.

The following efficacy claims have been established for TOMI's BIT solution in Great Britain:

STANDARD CONTACT TIME STANDARD CONTACT TIME STANDARD CONTACT TIME Bactericidal Yeasticidal Virucidal SURFACE APPLICATION EN 13727 5 min. EN 13624 5 min. EN 14476 5 min. AOAC Germicidal Spray Method; NF-T 72-281; EN 13697 7 min. NF T 72-281; EN 13697 7 min. AOAC Germicidal Spray Method; NF T 72-281: 7 min. ROOM FOGGING EN 13727 5 min EN 13624 5 min EN 14476 5 min NF T 72-281 EN 13697; AOAC Germicidal Fog Method 15 min. NF T 72-281; EN 13697 15 min. NF T 72-28; AOAC Germicidal Spray Method 15 min.

TOMI's SteraMist products utilize a low percentage of Hydrogen Peroxide as the only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), which creates a germ-killing aerosol that functions like a non-caustic gas. These products are designed for a wide range of applications, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools, restaurants, military barracks, and more.

