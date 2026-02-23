The release of the group's next Lords of the Fallen (LoTF) title later this year is a key moment for CI Games, coming as it does three years after the previous launch, during which time the group has undergone a key operational reset. The importance of the launch is such that management needs every opportunity to ensure its success, and for this reason we see the recent authorisation for a capital raise as another positive development.

