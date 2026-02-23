

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State of emergency has been declared in many north-eastern U.S. states as powerful winter storm started lashing the region.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning or blizzard warning in many states. Heavy, wet snow is expected to cause tree branches and power lines to fall creating power outages.



Thousands of flights have been cancelled ahead of the winter storm.



The Governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Rhode Island have declared a state of emergency as the most powerful north-eastern storm in nearly a decade is expected to cause heavy snow fall, strong winds and coastal flooding.



Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has activated the State Emergency Operations Center at Massachusetts Emergency Management headquarters, activated up to 200 National Guard members, and directed non-emergency executive branch employees to work remotely on Monday.



Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed an emergency order prohibiting all commercial vehicles from traveling on all limited access highways statewide.



Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer has declared a State of Emergency, which will allow for the mobilization of statewide resources, including the activation of the Delaware National Guard.



New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared that all State offices will be closed Monday due to inclement weather conditions. New Jersey State Police issued a mandatory travel restriction, while NJ TRANSIT temporarily suspended all rail service and all bus, light rail, and Access Link services.



Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has issued a travel ban, and enabled the activation of the Rhode Island National Guard. The Governor has also activated the State Emergency Operations Center for the duration of the storm.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a travel ban across the nation's most populous city through noon Monday. He also canceled classes for the city's public schools on Monday with no remote learning, while traffic will not be allowed in all streets, highways and bridges in the city.



