

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite renewed worries on the global trade tariff front, market sentiment remains firm, pushing the CAC 40 index higher from the record high touched on Friday. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's order on Friday, the Trump regime had announced temporary tariffs renewing the global uncertainty.



The CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris touched an all-time high of 8,532.77 on Monday before retreating to its current level of 8,516.01.



At current levels, the index has gained 4.45 percent over the past 1 year.



CAC 40 is currently trading at 8,516.01, edging up 0.01 percent from the previous close of 8,515.49.



Amidst the muted sentiment, 20 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading below the flatline.



Kering topped gains with a surge of 4.1 percent. LVMH followed with an addition of 2.3 percent. ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Carrefour all rallied around 2 percent.



Pernod Ricard declined more than 4 percent. Thales followed with losses of 3.8 percent. Danone shed 2.1 percent whereas Airbus has erased 1.7 percent.



The renewed uncertainty on the trade tariff front has pushed up demand for safe havens, resulting in a global decline in bond yields. In tandem, yields on France's 10-year bonds dropped 0.03 percent to 3.301 percent, versus the level of 3.302 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.308 percent and 3.292 percent in the day's trading.



With the U.S. Dollar weakening, the 6-currency Dollar Index is currently at 97.68, slipping 0.12 percent from the previous close of 97.80. The EUR/USD pair has edged up 0.08 percent to 1.1792. The pair ranged between 1.1835 and 1.1791. The EUR/GBP pair is trading at 0.8733, dropping 0.06 percent below the flatline. The EUR/JPY pair has declined 0.07 percent to trade at 182.57.



